Body parts found on Bali beach from kidnapped Ukrainian tourist

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AFP) — Decomposing and mutilated human remains found on a beach on the resort island of Bali belonged to a Ukrainian man kidnapped and tortured while on holiday, Indonesian police said Friday.

Ihor Komarov, 28, was identified from DNA samples taken from the dismembered body and compared to those of his mother, Bali police spokesperson Ariasandy told reporters in Denpasar, the capital of Bali.

He did not name Komarov, but showed a piece of paper with his name and birthdate on it.

According to media reports, Komarov — his first name spelt Igor — was the son of a wealthy Ukrainian businessman and was badly tortured by his kidnappers, who sought millions of dollars in ransom from his family.

Officially, police say the motive for the crime is still under investigation.

Komarov was kidnapped on 15 February while riding on a motorbike with a friend in the resort town of Jimbaran.

He was forced into a car by a group of assailants, leaving behind the friend who reported the incident to police.

Days later, locals found body parts on a nearby beach and next to a river.

Police later arrested the man who had rented the car used in the crime. He named six others — all foreign nationals now considered suspects and wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault.

All six have fled the country, and police have issued an international red notice for their arrest, said Ariasandy, who, like many Indonesians, uses only one name.