Taxi drivers in NorMin receive P5k cash aid

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Northern Mindanao announced Wednesday that at least 281 taxi drivers are set to receive P5,000 in financial assistance from the region’s Department of Transportation and Communications (DoTr).
Regional director Alexis Joseph Bendijo said those who will not be able to receive the cash payout will instead get their assistance through e-wallet platforms.
He advised those not included in the initial list to open an online account as required by the Commission on Audit (COA).
Bendijo also said they are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units for distribution of aid to the public transport sector.
He assured that no driver will be left out, adding that all qualified beneficiaries will receive the aid and that this is only the beginning of the program.