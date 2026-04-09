Sting ops yield HVI target

Police arrested a 42-year-old man classified as a high-value drug suspect during an early morning sting operation Thursday in Ilocos Norte. The suspect, a resident of Barangay Mabusag-A in Badoc, was apprehended at 6:44 a.m. in Barangay Maglaoi Norte. Authorities said the arrest occurred after the man allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover officer. The operation was conducted by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

Investigators recovered approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P340,000. In addition to the sachet used in the initial sale, police seized 11 medium and 11 small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, along with a sachet containing drug residue.

Police also confiscated buy-bust money, a black Honda TMX 155 motorcycle, a mobile phone, and various drug paraphernalia. The marking and inventory of the evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses. The suspect faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.