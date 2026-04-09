SMX Clark wins top honors anew at DOT Region 3 TRES Awards

SMX Convention Center Clark sustained its winning streak after emerging as a top awardee at the Tourism Recognition for Enterprises and Stakeholders (TRES) Awards 2025 organized by the Department of Tourism Region 3.
The venue was named Grand Winner in the Tourism Quality Awards for both MICE Event Venue and MICE Meeting Room, reinforcing its position as a leading standard in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector.
It also received a Special Citation for MICE Exhibition Venue, further strengthening its reputation as a preferred site for large-scale events in Central Luzon.
The TRES Awards recognize enterprises and stakeholders that elevate tourism and hospitality standards in the region. This marks the third consecutive year that SMX Clark has been honored by DOT Region 3, underscoring its sustained performance and consistent delivery of high-quality event experiences.
Since opening in 2022, SMX Clark has continued to set benchmarks in service, facilities and event execution, earning the trust of both local and international organizers.
“As Central Luzon strengthens its position as a key hub for business events, SMX Convention Center Clark stands at the forefront, committed to providing world-class spaces and curated experiences that fuel progress and foster purposeful connections,” said Walid Wafik, senior vice president for operations of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation.
He added that the company is set to expand its footprint in the region with the planned launch of SMX Trade Hall Cabanatuan in the fourth quarter of 2026, complementing its existing venues in Clark and Olongapo.