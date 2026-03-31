Woods pleads not guilty to DUI in Florida crash

Police said Woods was found with two hydrocodone pills, an opioid painkiller, and appeared unable to safely drive when he was apprehended.

He was arrested after his SUV clipped a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Jupiter Island, Florida, near his home. The vehicle rolled onto its side, and Woods exited through the passenger-side door. Neither he nor the truck driver was injured.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, was charged with suspicion of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test after declining a urine test. A breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system. He posted bond and was released from the Martin County jail Friday night.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office report, authorities said Woods "stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down."

Deputies said Woods was observed "sweating profusely" and described his movements as "lethargic and slow," noting his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he was "limping and stumbling to the right" while walking.

Asked about his medical condition, the report said, "Woods advised he's had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg... Woods advised he has a limp and his ankle seizes while walking."

Woods, 50, suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 crash in California and underwent emergency surgery for multiple fractures and a shattered ankle. He returned to competition at the 2022 Masters.

After field sobriety exams at the scene, Woods was found to be impaired and unable to safely operate a vehicle, the report said.

He is scheduled to attend the Champions Dinner at Augusta National next week ahead of the Masters. Woods has not competed in a top-level event since the 2024 British Open and has dealt with multiple injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2025 and back surgery last year.