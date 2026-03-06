Marcial gushes over Netflix show

The Philippine delegation to the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya just lost one gold medal prospect with the decision of Eumir Marcial to fight in the undercard of the Netflix-presented rematch starring Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather on 19 September in Las Vegas.

The Asian Games are scheduled 19 September to 4 October, leaving Marcial with no choice but to pick the Netflix show that the whole world is going to see as he and his team ramp up his professional career.

Sean Gibbons, who promotes the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, is bringing over Marcial back to the United States any day to start training camp.

“Sir Sean said a fight is being lined up for me in May,” Marcial told DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday while waiting for his ticket.

“The Netflix fight taking place on the same card as Pacquiao-Mayweather is a big opportunity that I will be preparing for because not everyone is given the chance to be fighting in the undercard of such a big event,” said the 30-ytear-old southpaw from Zamboanga.

Still, Marcial revealed that he is not turning his back on his other dream of winning Olympic gold.

“I have spoken with the ABAP (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines) and we would still be working together,” said Marcial, who holds a 7-0-0 win-loss-draw card with four knockouts.

Last time Marcial fought professionally, he had to pick himself up from two knockdowns to edge Venezuelan Nery Colmenares during the celebrations of the golden anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila last October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Marcial’s decision to fight in Las Vegas leaves the boxing squad and the entire Philippine team without a top bet at middleweight. In the previous Asian Games, Marcial won bronze (in 2018 in Indonesia) and silver (in 2023 in Hangzhou).

But missing the Asian Games won’t be all that bad since it is not yet a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The start of the Olympic qualifying tournaments begins next year, giving Marcial the chance to resume his pro career while also getting ready for the all-important qualifiers.