NBI nabs 2 in alleged illegal investment scheme in Laoag

Two individuals were arrested in an entrapment operation in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, over their alleged involvement in an illegal investment scheme.

The National Bureau of Investigation–Laoag District Office (NBI-LADO) said the operation, conducted in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Laoag Extension Office, led to the apprehension of Arvin Licuan and Princess Dianne Nesteline Ramos on 25 March at around 3:30 p.m. in Barangay 25, Laoag City.