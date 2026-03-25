Poa to comply with House subpoena in Sara Duterte impeachment probe

The committee approved the issuance of a subpoena ad testificandum directing Poa to appear after several lawmakers said he needed to clarify his role in the preparation of DepEd accomplishment reports from 2022 to 2024.

Poa disputed this, saying the basis cited by the committee does not reflect what actually happened.

“I was a bit surprised because I think the grounds stated there was that I was the one in charge of the accomplishment reports, which obviously the facts and documents would show that it was not me,” he said.

The subpoena for Poa forms part of a broader set of summonses issued by the committee, which also directed several individuals—including former security aide and alleged bagman Ramil Madriaga—to appear as resource persons in the ongoing inquiry.