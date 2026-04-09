Major business group presses speedy action on oil window

Chance to secure vital imports

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, has been affected by tensions in the Middle East, disrupting supply flows and driving up fuel costs worldwide. For the Philippines, which relies heavily on imported energy, any improvement in shipping conditions could provide short-term relief.

Broader resolution to conflict in Mideast

Ferrer noted that sustained access to the route could help stabilize fuel prices, though much depends on how long the current arrangement holds. He expressed hope for a broader resolution to the conflict to avoid renewed volatility.

At the same time, the PCCI emphasized the need for close coordination between government agencies and private sector players to ensure timely delivery of shipments.