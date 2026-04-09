Lawmakers okay bill allowing glacier mining

The Chamber of Deputies, Argentina’s lower house of Comgress, approved the amendment with 137 votes in favor, 111 against and three abstenations after nearly 12 hours of debate.

Environmentalists say the reforms will weaken protections for crucial water sources.

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration on Wednesday afternoon outside parliament, marked by isolated skirmishes with police.

Some held aloft banners with slogans such as “Water is more precious than gold!” and “A glacier destroyed cannot be restored!”

Seven Greenpeace activists were arrested earlier in the day after scaling a statue outside parliament and unfurling a banner urging lawmakers “not to betray the Argentine people.”

The passage of the amendment is a new coup for Milei, who pushed through looser labor laws in February despite repeated street protests.

Nicolas Mayoraz, an MP from Milei’s ruling La Libertad Avanza party, assured lawmakers that combining “environmental protection and sustainable development is possible.”

Environmental activist Flavia Broffoni rubbished the government’s position.

“The science is clear... there is absolutely no possibility of creating what they (the government) call a ‘sustainable mine’ in a periglacial environment,” she told Agence France-Presse after addressing the protest outside parliament.

There are nearly 17,000 glaciers or rock glaciers — a mix of rock and ice — in Argentina, according to a 2018 inventory.