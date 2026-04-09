La Trinidad LGU eyes fare rates review

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Mayor Roderick C. Awingan is calling for public sobriety and empathy as the local transport sector struggles to cope with an unabated increase in fuel prices.
In an appeal addressed to the community, Awingan asked the riding public for understanding, noting that transport operators and drivers are facing an immense strain on their livelihoods.
The mayor acknowledged that commuters are increasingly inconvenienced by drivers who cut trips short, return to their garages early, or temporarily cease plying their routes.
However, he urged the public to remain collected.
“Admittedly, we are inconvenienced when they idle the engines of their jeeps, buses and taxis; but just like you and me, they must take action to survive in times like this,” Awingan said.