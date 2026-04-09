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La Trinidad LGU eyes fare rates review

(JUNE 23, 2025) Commuters seen waiting public transport to ride going to their respective destination at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday June 23 2025, The LTFRB said a one peso fare adjustments are on hold, pending the outcome of an ongoing economic impact study by the National Economic and Development Authority. The LTFRB said no fare increase has been approved at this stage, the agency earlier said it was inclined to review, for possible approval, the P1 provisional fare hike for traditional and modern jeepneys in the first week of July. Photo/Analy Labor
(JUNE 23, 2025) Commuters seen waiting public transport to ride going to their respective destination at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday June 23 2025, The LTFRB said a one peso fare adjustments are on hold, pending the outcome of an ongoing economic impact study by the National Economic and Development Authority. The LTFRB said no fare increase has been approved at this stage, the agency earlier said it was inclined to review, for possible approval, the P1 provisional fare hike for traditional and modern jeepneys in the first week of July. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Mayor Roderick C. Awingan is calling for public sobriety and empathy as the local transport sector struggles to cope with an unabated increase in fuel prices.

In an appeal addressed to the community, Awingan asked the riding public for understanding, noting that transport operators and drivers are facing an immense strain on their livelihoods.

(JUNE 23, 2025) Commuters seen waiting public transport to ride going to their respective destination at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday June 23 2025, The LTFRB said a one peso fare adjustments are on hold, pending the outcome of an ongoing economic impact study by the National Economic and Development Authority. The LTFRB said no fare increase has been approved at this stage, the agency earlier said it was inclined to review, for possible approval, the P1 provisional fare hike for traditional and modern jeepneys in the first week of July. Photo/Analy Labor
Tricycle drivers reel from historic fuel hike

The mayor acknowledged that commuters are increasingly inconvenienced by drivers who cut trips short, return to their garages early, or temporarily cease plying their routes.

However, he urged the public to remain collected.

“Admittedly, we are inconvenienced when they idle the engines of their jeeps, buses and taxis; but just like you and me, they must take action to survive in times like this,” Awingan said.

(JUNE 23, 2025) Commuters seen waiting public transport to ride going to their respective destination at Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday June 23 2025, The LTFRB said a one peso fare adjustments are on hold, pending the outcome of an ongoing economic impact study by the National Economic and Development Authority. The LTFRB said no fare increase has been approved at this stage, the agency earlier said it was inclined to review, for possible approval, the P1 provisional fare hike for traditional and modern jeepneys in the first week of July. Photo/Analy Labor
Fare hikes fall short; drivers’ strike looms
Benguet Mayor Roderick Awingan
La Trinidad LGU
fare rates review

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