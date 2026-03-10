Tricycle drivers reel from historic fuel hike

Barrera said he used to spend around P100 for fuel but now needs to add another P50 just to keep his tricycle running, even though his daily earnings remain the same.

Drivers who rent or operate tricycles owned by others are feeling the burden more, he added.

“Same pa rin ang boundary, P300 hanggang P350, kaso kawawa ang nakikilabas. Need nila magdagdag sa tangke ng gas na dating P50, na ngayon umaabot na sa P100. Kung dati P300 ang full tank nila the whole day, ngayon kailangan nang magdagdag ng P100 hanggang P150,” Barrera said.

The country experienced a major oil price hike on Tuesday, with diesel increasing by P17.50 to P24.25 per liter, gasoline by P7.00 to P13.00 per liter, and kerosene by P32.00 to P38.50 per liter.

To ease the impact, oil companies such as Petron Corporation and Shell Pilipinas said the increases would be implemented in tranches, with initial adjustments taking effect Tuesday and additional hikes scheduled through March 12 or March 16.

The increases mark the ninth consecutive week of price hikes for gasoline and the 11th for diesel and kerosene, making it one of the largest cumulative increases in recent years.

For Barrera, the situation remains difficult as drivers depend solely on daily earnings while operating fuel-dependent vehicles. He said drivers are now waiting for the government to respond to the continuing fuel price increases.