Tricycle drivers reel from historic fuel hike

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Tricycle drivers in this city are struggling to cope with the recent surge in fuel prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East that threaten global oil supply.
In an interview, tricycle driver and operator Ivan Barrera said the sharp increase in fuel costs has made it harder for drivers to earn a living, particularly those who do not own their vehicles and instead drive units owned by operators with multiple public utility vehicles (PUVs).
Barrera said he used to spend around P100 for fuel but now needs to add another P50 just to keep his tricycle running, even though his daily earnings remain the same.
Drivers who rent or operate tricycles owned by others are feeling the burden more, he added.
“Same pa rin ang boundary, P300 hanggang P350, kaso kawawa ang nakikilabas. Need nila magdagdag sa tangke ng gas na dating P50, na ngayon umaabot na sa P100. Kung dati P300 ang full tank nila the whole day, ngayon kailangan nang magdagdag ng P100 hanggang P150,” Barrera said.
The country experienced a major oil price hike on Tuesday, with diesel increasing by P17.50 to P24.25 per liter, gasoline by P7.00 to P13.00 per liter, and kerosene by P32.00 to P38.50 per liter.
To ease the impact, oil companies such as Petron Corporation and Shell Pilipinas said the increases would be implemented in tranches, with initial adjustments taking effect Tuesday and additional hikes scheduled through March 12 or March 16.
The increases mark the ninth consecutive week of price hikes for gasoline and the 11th for diesel and kerosene, making it one of the largest cumulative increases in recent years.
For Barrera, the situation remains difficult as drivers depend solely on daily earnings while operating fuel-dependent vehicles. He said drivers are now waiting for the government to respond to the continuing fuel price increases.
As of now, there has been no announcement of a fare increase for tricycles.
“Kaya kaming mga drivers muna ang magsasakripisyo. Matumal nu’ng isang araw pa kasi natatakot ang ibang tao na bigla kaming magtaas ng pamasahe,” Barrera said.
He urged authorities to take action before fuel prices climb further.
“Galaw-galaw at baka abutan ng mas lalong pagtaas ng presyo ng gasoline,” he said.
Barrera also called for a balance between fuel price adjustments and possible fare increases to ease the burden on drivers.
“Balansehin ang pagtaas ng gasoline at pagtaas ng pamasahe kasi kawawa din naman kaming mga drivers, lalo na yung mga nakikilabas,” he said.
“Alam naming na merong sigalot sa ibang bansa at apektado lahat, pero sa ganitong sitwasyon, dito mo malalaman kung totoong leaders sila sa gobyerno or kilalang tao lang sila.”