Kitchen couture: High design meets culinary passion

The intersection of high design and culinary passion found a new home last Thursday, 26 March, as SMEG Philippines inaugurated its latest Experience Center at East Gallery Place. Nestled in the heart of BGC, the opening was a showcase in Italian “New Domesticity,” transforming a retail launch into an intimate salon of style and substance.

The evening’s sensory journey was anchored by Sunday Street Co.’s artisanal menu and a dedicated affogato station, which served as a live showcase for the sleek SMEG bean-to-cup coffee machine. Guests experienced firsthand the machine’s precision, pairing rich espresso with velvety gelato. For a touch of whimsy, Cupcakes by Sonja provided hyper-realistic edible replicas of SMEG’S iconic FAB refrigerator and retro toaster.