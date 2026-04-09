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Kitchen couture: High design meets culinary passion

FLAGSHIP store interior.
FLAGSHIP store interior.
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The intersection of high design and culinary passion found a new home last Thursday, 26 March, as SMEG Philippines inaugurated its latest Experience Center at East Gallery Place. Nestled in the heart of BGC, the opening was a showcase in Italian “New Domesticity,” transforming a retail launch into an intimate salon of style and substance.

The evening’s sensory journey was anchored by Sunday Street Co.’s artisanal menu and a dedicated affogato station, which served as a live showcase for the sleek SMEG bean-to-cup coffee machine. Guests experienced firsthand the machine’s precision, pairing rich espresso with velvety gelato. For a touch of whimsy, Cupcakes by Sonja provided hyper-realistic edible replicas of SMEG’S iconic FAB refrigerator and retro toaster.

FLAGSHIP store interior.
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The successful event had a guest list featuring Manila’s tastemakers, style icons and selected media who mingled, celebrating the “Made in Italy” ethos. More than just a showroom, this flagship store invites enthusiasts to see appliances as genuine art. As the creative elite toasted to this milestone, it was clear: SMEG has officially reclaimed the kitchen as the most stylish room in the house.

SMEG AVP Business Development Izzy Concepcion, creative director Karen Concepcion, Ayala Land Premium Residential Business group head, Mike Jugo, Mariana Zobel de Ayala, SMEG president and CEO Ton Concepcion.
SMEG AVP Business Development Izzy Concepcion, creative director Karen Concepcion, Ayala Land Premium Residential Business group head, Mike Jugo, Mariana Zobel de Ayala, SMEG president and CEO Ton Concepcion.
RYAN Vergara, Garovs Garovillo, Raxenne Maniquiz, Ralph Sy, Icoy Rapadas and Sidney Yap.
RYAN Vergara, Garovs Garovillo, Raxenne Maniquiz, Ralph Sy, Icoy Rapadas and Sidney Yap.
JET Acuzar, Juana Manahan and Candy Dizon.
JET Acuzar, Juana Manahan and Candy Dizon.
AVA Daza, Izzy Concepcion and Jess Wilson.
AVA Daza, Izzy Concepcion and Jess Wilson.
SMEG Philippines
Experience Center in BGC
Kitchen couture

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