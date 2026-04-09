Kitchen couture: High design meets culinary passion

The intersection of high design and culinary passion found a new home last Thursday, 26 March, as SMEG Philippines inaugurated its latest Experience Center at East Gallery Place. Nestled in the heart of BGC, the opening was a showcase in Italian “New Domesticity,” transforming a retail launch into an intimate salon of style and substance.
The evening’s sensory journey was anchored by Sunday Street Co.’s artisanal menu and a dedicated affogato station, which served as a live showcase for the sleek SMEG bean-to-cup coffee machine. Guests experienced firsthand the machine’s precision, pairing rich espresso with velvety gelato. For a touch of whimsy, Cupcakes by Sonja provided hyper-realistic edible replicas of SMEG’S iconic FAB refrigerator and retro toaster.
The successful event had a guest list featuring Manila’s tastemakers, style icons and selected media who mingled, celebrating the “Made in Italy” ethos. More than just a showroom, this flagship store invites enthusiasts to see appliances as genuine art. As the creative elite toasted to this milestone, it was clear: SMEG has officially reclaimed the kitchen as the most stylish room in the house.