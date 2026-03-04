Homegrown, Elevated: A culinary love letter to Ilocos at SM City Laoag

In Ilocos Norte, flavor is memory. It is heritage passed down in kitchens, stories folded into dough, coffee brewed with quiet pride.

At SM City Laoag, that sense of place takes center stage through the Homegrown Food Crawl, a curated dining journey that gathers the region’s most beloved culinary names under one roof.

This is not simply a mall dining guide. It is a portrait of Ilocano identity told through coffee cups, sizzling teppan plates, crispy empanadas and celebration cakes, each brand a chapter in a larger story of local passion and evolving taste.

The Art of Slow Sips: Amian Coffee PH

At Amian Coffee PH, warmth is served in both cup and plate. Known for its locally sourced beans and its intimate view of the mall’s iconic garlic chandelier, the café continues to reinterpret familiar flavors with thoughtful finesse. Under its New Comfort Flavors line, the Gabriela Fire Grilled Inasal (₱299) stands out — fire-grilled for depth, paired with inato fried rice, and finished with a coconut-based inasal sauce inspired by the North.

It is comfort food, elevated. Smoky, layered, and quietly confident, much like the region itself.