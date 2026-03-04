Homegrown, Elevated: A culinary love letter to Ilocos at SM City Laoag

In Ilocos Norte, flavor is memory. It is heritage passed down in kitchens, stories folded into dough, coffee brewed with quiet pride.
At SM City Laoag, that sense of place takes center stage through the Homegrown Food Crawl, a curated dining journey that gathers the region’s most beloved culinary names under one roof.
This is not simply a mall dining guide. It is a portrait of Ilocano identity told through coffee cups, sizzling teppan plates, crispy empanadas and celebration cakes, each brand a chapter in a larger story of local passion and evolving taste.
The Art of Slow Sips: Amian Coffee PH
At Amian Coffee PH, warmth is served in both cup and plate. Known for its locally sourced beans and its intimate view of the mall’s iconic garlic chandelier, the café continues to reinterpret familiar flavors with thoughtful finesse. Under its New Comfort Flavors line, the Gabriela Fire Grilled Inasal (₱299) stands out — fire-grilled for depth, paired with inato fried rice, and finished with a coconut-based inasal sauce inspired by the North.
It is comfort food, elevated. Smoky, layered, and quietly confident, much like the region itself.
Heritage, Reimagined: Old Soul Bar X Beans
Drawing inspiration from Vigan’s storied Calle Crisologo, Old Soul Bar X Beans balances nostalgia with reinvention.
The interiors evoke old-world charm, but the menu tells a forward-looking story. Bagnet Longganisa Pizza. Pesto Pasta infused with local longanisa. Poqui-Poqui reimagined with creative finesse.
It is a reminder that tradition thrives not by staying static, but by daring to evolve.
Precision and Performance: Yugo Japanese Fusion Teppan and Sushi Bar
For contrast, Yugo Japanese Fusion Teppan and Sushi Bar introduces a global interlude to the crawl.
Teppan dishes are prepared with theatrical precision, while sushi selections are plated with quiet elegance. The energy shifts here — vibrant, contemporary, cosmopolitan , offering diners a wider culinary lens without leaving the city.
It’s a testament to how modern tastes coexist beautifully with local pride.
A Toast to the Land: Sam’s Sugarcane
Few experiences feel as rooted as a freshly pressed cup from Sam’s Sugarcane.
Sourced from local farms, the juice is crisp, naturally sweet, and refreshingly simple. In a culinary landscape often defined by complexity, this stop honors purity, a direct connection from field to glass.
It is agriculture transformed into everyday indulgence.
The Iconic Crunch: Lanie’s Empanada
No exploration of Ilocano cuisine is complete without empanada and Lanie’s Empanada delivers it with unmistakable authenticity.
The shell shatters with a crisp bite, revealing savory fillings of longganisa or bagnet. For those who prefer a contemporary spin, cheesy variations offer a subtle indulgence.
Paired with a bowl of Ilocos Miki, it becomes more than a snack it becomes a cultural statement.
Comfort as Celebration: Happy Ribs
Beloved for its generous servings and tender, flavor-forward ribs, Happy Ribs embodies convivial dining.
Plates are designed for sharing, a reflection of the Filipino table itself, where meals are communal and moments are collective.
Here, celebration feels effortless.
Sweet Rituals: Kookee House and Leigh’s Cakeshop
For generations, Kookee House has marked milestones across Ilocos Norte with its signature cakes and pastries.
Alongside it, Leigh’s Cakeshop offers vibrant selections, from strawberry and carrot to Ube Leche Flan Cake, each slice crafted for everyday sweetness.
Together, they close the crawl on a nostalgic note: Proof that dessert is not merely an ending, but a ritual of joy.
A Destination Defined by Flavor
At your most loved mall, SM, every story is served with heart. The Homegrown Food Crawl at SM City Laoag is where heritage and reinvention meet where local entrepreneurs shape a dining scene that feels both grounded and forward-looking. It is a reminder that the most compelling culinary destinations are not imported. They are home grown, nurtured, and proudly served all for you.