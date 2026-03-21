Kanlaon emits ash, remains at Alert 2

Several ash emissions were observed at Mount Kanlaon in Negros in the past 24 hours, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to maintain Alert Level 2 over the active volcano on Saturday.

In videos released on the agency’s social media platforms, one of the emissions was captured between 5:58 a.m. and 9:02 a.m., producing an ash plume that rose about 500 meters above the crater. The footage was recorded through Phivolcs’ IP camera stations in Canlaon City and Mansalanao in La Castellana.