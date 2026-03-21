Kanlaon emits ash, remains at Alert 2

Several ash emissions were observed at Mount Kanlaon in Negros in the past 24 hours, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to maintain Alert Level 2 over the active volcano on Saturday.
In videos released on the agency’s social media platforms, one of the emissions was captured between 5:58 a.m. and 9:02 a.m., producing an ash plume that rose about 500 meters above the crater. The footage was recorded through Phivolcs’ IP camera stations in Canlaon City and Mansalanao in La Castellana.
The episode was among four ash emission events monitored at the volcano within the monitoring period, each lasting from 43 minutes to as long as 184 minutes, according to Phivolcs.
The agency’s 24-hour monitoring report also noted five volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors, detected around the volcano.