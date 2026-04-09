Holy See ties earn Bongbong nod

“Guided by our common values and grounded in a long history of collaboration, we look forward to strengthening this partnership over the next 75 years, and working together to meet both local and global challenges,” he added.

The Holy See is located in Southern Europe as an enclave within the city of Rome, Italy. It is the central government of the Roman Catholic Church and shares territory with the independent city-state of Vatican City, which is the smallest sovereign state in the world.

VIPs lined up

Among the guests were His Excellency Apostolic Nuncio Charles John Brown; Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro; Excellencies and members of the Diplomatic Corps; cardinals, bishops, reverend fathers and sisters; and other government officials.