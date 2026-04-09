Holy See ties earn Bongbong nod

As the Philippines and the Holy See marked 75 years of diplomatic relations, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. underscored the enduring partnership between the two, highlighting its role in nation-building.
“It is a great honor and certainly a pleasure to join you this evening as we commemorate a significant milestone. Exactly 75 years ago, the Philippines and the Holy See established formal diplomatic ties,” the President said during a reception at the Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros on Wednesday night.
“Guided by our common values and grounded in a long history of collaboration, we look forward to strengthening this partnership over the next 75 years, and working together to meet both local and global challenges,” he added.
The Holy See is located in Southern Europe as an enclave within the city of Rome, Italy. It is the central government of the Roman Catholic Church and shares territory with the independent city-state of Vatican City, which is the smallest sovereign state in the world.
VIPs lined up
Among the guests were His Excellency Apostolic Nuncio Charles John Brown; Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro; Excellencies and members of the Diplomatic Corps; cardinals, bishops, reverend fathers and sisters; and other government officials.
At the said event, the President also led a toast “to the enduring friendship between the Filipino people and the Holy See and to the continued good health of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.”
The President said that the connection between the two countries runs far deeper, rooted in over four centuries of Catholic presence in the Philippines, noting that it is especially fitting that the commemoration was held in the historic Intramuros — called the heart of old Manila, where centuries of faith and history converge.