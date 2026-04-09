Marcos Jr. eyes stronger Philippines-Holy See ties on migrant protection

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government will work closely with the Holy See to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).
“The Philippines looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the Holy See on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration—the world’s first comprehensive intergovernmental plan to protect the rights of migrants,” Marcos said in his remarks during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Philippines–Holy See diplomatic relations, held at Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros on Wednesday night.
The President said the Philippines remains mindful of the hardships faced by the diaspora, including seafarers, in their pursuit of better opportunities for themselves and their families.
He added that in an increasingly volatile and uncertain world, the country cannot address challenges alone.
“We rely on steadfast partners—like the Holy See—who share our commitment to building more just, humane, and inclusive communities,” Marcos said.
According to the United Nations Network on Migration, the Philippines has been a strong advocate for protecting migrant rights and promoting their welfare through the implementation of the GCM since its adoption by the UN General Assembly in December 2018.
The report noted that in 2021, a new chapter on international migration and development was added to the Philippine Development Plan 2017–2022.
The chapter, anchored on the GCM, was developed through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, aiming to ensure the safety and protection of Filipino migrants abroad and foreign nationals in the Philippines.
It also plays a key role in advancing the National Implementation Plan of the GCM, the report said.