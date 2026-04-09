Marcos Jr. eyes stronger Philippines-Holy See ties on migrant protection

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government will work closely with the Holy See to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

“The Philippines looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the Holy See on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration—the world’s first comprehensive intergovernmental plan to protect the rights of migrants,” Marcos said in his remarks during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Philippines–Holy See diplomatic relations, held at Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros on Wednesday night.

The President said the Philippines remains mindful of the hardships faced by the diaspora, including seafarers, in their pursuit of better opportunities for themselves and their families.