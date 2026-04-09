Gov’t rolls out P8-B barangay aid

The first tranche has reached 5,000 barangays, including in Pilar, Bataan, where the President attended a distribution ceremony.

Under the program guidelines, half of the allocation, or P100,000, may be used for projects identified in a preset menu.

These include the installation of streetlights, procurement of patrol vehicles, and closed-circuit television systems to boost community safety, as well as to acquire power generators for health and evacuation centers during emergencies.

“Support will be given directly to barangays. The President ordered that they be strengthened because these frontliners are closest to the people,” acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said.

The remaining P100,000 will fund a “finisher program” designed to assist college seniors in completing their studies despite financial pressures.