Dy: Valor not just felt in war, but in daily public service

In addition, the House Speaker did not forget to honor Filipino soldiers who fearlessly fought in the various conflicts in Philippine history.

He called on the public to draw strength from the courage shown by these soldiers, noting that the country’s liberty did not come without their sacrifice.

“Their courage reminds us that the freedoms we enjoy today were not given freely–they were earned through sacrifice,” he stated.

Dy expressed hope that the heroism of millions of individuals would serve as an inspiration to continue protecting and serving the country.

The Isabela 6th District Rep. ended his statement saying, “Mabuhay ang ating mga bayani. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas.”

(Long live our heroes. Long live the Philippines)