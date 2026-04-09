Dy: Valor not just felt in war, but in daily public service

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy said in his Day of Valor message this Thursday that bravery was not limited to the confines of battlefields, it was also expressed in the persistent drive to serve the people on a daily basis.
Delivering his message on the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan, Dy maintained that valor can be seen in the actions of Filipinos who are seeking to build a brighter future for succeeding generations.
“Ang tunay na kagitingan ay hindi lamang makikita sa gitna ng digmaan. Nakikita rin ito sa araw-araw na pagsisikap ng bawat Pilipino na maglingkod, tumulong sa kapwa, at magtayo ng mas maayos na kinabukasan para sa ating bansa,” he said.
(True bravery is not only seen in the middle of war. It is also seen in the daily struggle of Filipinos to serve, help their countrymen, and build a brighter future for the country)
In addition, the House Speaker did not forget to honor Filipino soldiers who fearlessly fought in the various conflicts in Philippine history.
He called on the public to draw strength from the courage shown by these soldiers, noting that the country’s liberty did not come without their sacrifice.
“Their courage reminds us that the freedoms we enjoy today were not given freely–they were earned through sacrifice,” he stated.
Dy expressed hope that the heroism of millions of individuals would serve as an inspiration to continue protecting and serving the country.
The Isabela 6th District Rep. ended his statement saying, “Mabuhay ang ating mga bayani. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas.”
(Long live our heroes. Long live the Philippines)