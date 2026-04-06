Teodoro urges Filipinos to ‘choose the Republic’

Teodoro emphasized the need for the country to strengthen its capabilities to deal with other nations on equal footing.

“At the end of the day, ‘pag wala tayong paa na pwede tayong tumayo sa ating sarili, pagtutulak-tulakan lang tayo sa mundo,” he said.

“Kaya ito po’y hamon sa ating lahat. Kung tayo ay makikinig sa ibang mga nagsasabi na tayo daw ay nag-uumpisa ng gulo sa kabila ng pinaninindigan lang naman natin ang pinaglaban ninyo para sa amin,” he said, addressing the veterans.

“Kaysa rin na ibenta na lang natin ito, kalimutan na natin ang pangalan Republika ng Pilipinas,” he added.

The defense chief said building a strong and resilient nation requires developing a “competitive, young, growing” population equipped with both values and skills, capable of resisting threats and contributing to national progress.

He also cited ongoing efforts to honor veterans, including improvements at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and expanded access to medical services through decentralization and professionalization.

Present at the event were officials from the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office led by Administrator Reynaldo Mapagu, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Bryan Serna, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, and representatives from various veterans’ organizations and civic groups.