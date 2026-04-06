Teodoro urges Filipinos to ‘choose the Republic’

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Monday honored Filipino veterans and urged the public to “choose the Republic” amid ongoing national challenges.
Speaking during a wreath-laying ceremony for the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan and Philippine Veterans Week at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Teodoro called on Filipinos to stand firm in defending the country’s interests.
“Sa harapan ng krisis, ang temptation is to take an easy way out and for a short-term gain versus ang ating resilience bilang isang bansa,” he said.
“And by being here, I think you have made a choice. Namili na kayo na para sa Republika ng Pilipinas – hindi tayo pwedeng tumiklop sa harapan ng mga interes ng ating bansa, sa ating teritoryo, sa ating kapakanan,” he added.
Teodoro emphasized the need for the country to strengthen its capabilities to deal with other nations on equal footing.
“At the end of the day, ‘pag wala tayong paa na pwede tayong tumayo sa ating sarili, pagtutulak-tulakan lang tayo sa mundo,” he said.
“Kaya ito po’y hamon sa ating lahat. Kung tayo ay makikinig sa ibang mga nagsasabi na tayo daw ay nag-uumpisa ng gulo sa kabila ng pinaninindigan lang naman natin ang pinaglaban ninyo para sa amin,” he said, addressing the veterans.
“Kaysa rin na ibenta na lang natin ito, kalimutan na natin ang pangalan Republika ng Pilipinas,” he added.
The defense chief said building a strong and resilient nation requires developing a “competitive, young, growing” population equipped with both values and skills, capable of resisting threats and contributing to national progress.
He also cited ongoing efforts to honor veterans, including improvements at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and expanded access to medical services through decentralization and professionalization.
Present at the event were officials from the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office led by Administrator Reynaldo Mapagu, Taguig City Councilor Jomil Bryan Serna, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, and representatives from various veterans’ organizations and civic groups.