Didn’t have time for harakiri

Yet the weight has proved monstrous. The endless inspections, the public howls for miracles, the inherited rot of projects half-dead and twice as expensive, all of it pressed upon him until, in an unguarded moment, he let slip a dark jest: that the ancient warrior’s way out, the blade across the belly known as harakiri, had crossed his mind more than once.

Whispers followed. Has the man of action been infected by the same wasting sickness that felled so many before him — endless ocular parades, ceremonial tours, words without pavement?

Detractors sharpened their tongues. They saw only the surface patrols, the swift firing of the unworthy, the absence of instant miracles.

The official, they claimed, had become another ghost haunting the same haunted corridors.