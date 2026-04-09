Ateneo bags Bali 7s football plum

Ateneo de Manila University delivered yet another remarkable performance on the international stage as it ruled the 10U division of the Bali 7s Football Tournament held from 2 to 5 April at the Bali United FC Training Center in Bali, Indonesia.
Ranged against the best football from around the world, including those from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, India and the Netherlands, the Born 2016 Eaglets displayed their hearts and discipline as well as their character in winning the title in the prestigious event.
After battling several setbacks in the group stages, the Eaglets beat four Indonesian squads to gain a chance to battle a taller, heftier, tougher Australian side in the gold-medal match.
After trading blows with almost equal possession between them, Arby Soller drew a foul inside the penalty box. Then, Diego Tagarda, who has yet to fully recover from an injury, finished the play with a smooth penalty shot from the left corner to seal his fifth international goal of the tournament.
The Eaglets hung tough, staving off the relentless attacks by the Aussies en route to sealing the 1-0 victory.
Incidentally, the title match took place simultaneously with the 16U women’s division title game, allowing the Philippine squad to hold a double celebration, where they displayed the Ateneo spirit of teamwork and playing with pride and honor.
Coaching the victorious Eaglets is Mark Maravilla with Miguel Tagarda as skipper.
Also part of the squad are Sandro Abadilla, Knox Angeles, Lucas Bulalacao, Lue Lopez, Marco Macaraig, Paco Molina, Andres Prieto, Calvin San Diego, Arby Soller, Jacob Turla and Lucas Tagarda.