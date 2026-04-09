ASEAN businesses hold circularity workshop

The Ateneo Institute of Sustainability (AIS) took part in the Circular Economy Business Change Makers Initiative for Southeast Asia, spearheaded by the ASEAN Circular Economy Business Alliance last 11 to 13 March 2026 at Seda Manila Bay.

Supported by EU SWITCH Asia, this regional inaugural workshop and planning meeting aimed to convene “Change Makers” throughout ASEAN nations to create a common understanding of circular economy, analyze the opportunities and risks for businesses, and discover practical solutions for ASEAN businesses to contribute to the regional and global circular economy transitions.

AIS was represented in the workshop by the organizational sustainability program head and lecturer at John Gokongwei School of Management, Josiah Theodore Cacayan.