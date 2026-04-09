AFP joins WPS mural festival, opens camps for art and awareness

Elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday joined the nationwide West Philippine Sea Mural Festival through a mural painting activity at Camp Aguinaldo High School in Quezon City on 9 April 2026.
AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. earlier directed military camps to “paint the seas on their walls,” encouraging artworks that highlight the country’s shared heritage and stake in the West Philippine Sea.
Brawner said the AFP’s participation supports efforts to raise national awareness, strengthen community ties and promote a shared understanding of the West Philippine Sea as an integral part of Filipino identity.
Held during the 84th commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan, the activity brought together uniformed personnel, students, artists, youth groups, fisherfolk, local government units and civilian volunteers.
Participants collaborated on murals depicting Filipino identity, coastal life, environmental stewardship and national pride, while AFP camps were opened as venues for creative expression and public engagement.
This year’s theme, “Kulayan ang Karagatan para sa Kalayaan,” underscores a collective commitment to protect the country’s seas for future generations.
Renowned muralist Amado Guerrero Saño served as festival director, with filmmaker Baby Ruth Villarama and representatives from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Transportation and Department of the Interior and Local Government also joining the activity.