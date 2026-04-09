AFP joins nationwide mural festival

Brawner said the military’s participation supports efforts to promote national awareness and foster a shared understanding of the West Philippine Sea as an integral part of Filipino identity.

The activity brought together uniformed personnel, students, artists, youth groups and fishers. Civilian volunteers and local government units also collaborated on murals reflecting coastal life, environmental stewardship and national pride.

Under the theme “Kulayan ang Karagatan para sa Kalayaan,” the initiative opened military spaces as platforms for creative expression. Organizers said the theme underscores a unified resolve to protect the seas for future generations.

Renowned muralist Amado Guerrero “AG” Saño served as the festival director.

The live painting event also saw participation from filmmaker Baby Ruth Villarama and representatives from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Transportation, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.