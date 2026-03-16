Early surprises

The Dyip have been a revelation.

Despite the internal problem they are going through with the mysterious absence of key rotation players Mark Nonoy and Louie Sangalang, the Dyip are still roaring, thanks to the solid performance of their local players like Jerrick Ahanmisi and rookie Geo Chiu as well as their import, Mubashar Ali.

The Dyip opened their campaign with a 30-point blowout of Titan Ultra, 112-82 — the biggest winning margin in franchise history. And as if that wasn’t enough, they displayed their ability to handle pressure when they eked out a 111-110 overtime win over a retooled Converge squad.

Ahanmisi was the star of the show in their rout of the Giant Risers while Ali was superb offensively against the FiberXers as he dropped 50 points, 25 rebounds and three blocks — the highest individual offensive output of this midseason conference.

How about Chiu? Well, he has been consistent on the boards as he averaged 13.5 rebounds in their back-to-back victories, proving that he deserves to be taken as the top overall pick in the recent draft.

Also making an early run are the Fuel Masters.

With Charles Tiu as head coach, the Fuel Masters are sizzling early, posting a 101-98 win over Magnolia and a 33-point domination of Titan Ultra, 109-76.

One of the country’s brightest young mentors at 37, Tiu did a brilliant effort, outcoaching his fellow youngster, LA Tenorio, when the Fuel Masters foiled a late Hotshots rally before Evan Nelle knocked down a clutch basket that gave them a 100-96 lead in the final 17.6 seconds to preserve their first win of the conference.

Two nights later, the Fuel Masters were at it again as they made a show of force in crushing the Giant Risers behind the balanced attack of import James Dickey, Ricci Rivero and Ken Tuffin.

But the Dyip and the Fuel Masters can’t celebrate just yet.

In the coming weeks, league heavyweights like TNT Tropang 5G, Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer will be seeing action, giving them a chance to prove if they are really championship contenders, who can shake up the balance of power, or just mere pretenders.