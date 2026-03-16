Early surprises

The Commissioner’s Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is just beginning to simmer but two teams are already boiling over with their red-hot performance.
Terrafirma and Phoenix — two teams that struggled to reach the playoffs in the past few seasons — are suddenly on top of the team standings following their brilliant performances in the early stretch of this import-flavored conference.
The Dyip have been a revelation.
Despite the internal problem they are going through with the mysterious absence of key rotation players Mark Nonoy and Louie Sangalang, the Dyip are still roaring, thanks to the solid performance of their local players like Jerrick Ahanmisi and rookie Geo Chiu as well as their import, Mubashar Ali.
The Dyip opened their campaign with a 30-point blowout of Titan Ultra, 112-82 — the biggest winning margin in franchise history. And as if that wasn’t enough, they displayed their ability to handle pressure when they eked out a 111-110 overtime win over a retooled Converge squad.
Ahanmisi was the star of the show in their rout of the Giant Risers while Ali was superb offensively against the FiberXers as he dropped 50 points, 25 rebounds and three blocks — the highest individual offensive output of this midseason conference.
How about Chiu? Well, he has been consistent on the boards as he averaged 13.5 rebounds in their back-to-back victories, proving that he deserves to be taken as the top overall pick in the recent draft.
Also making an early run are the Fuel Masters.
With Charles Tiu as head coach, the Fuel Masters are sizzling early, posting a 101-98 win over Magnolia and a 33-point domination of Titan Ultra, 109-76.
One of the country’s brightest young mentors at 37, Tiu did a brilliant effort, outcoaching his fellow youngster, LA Tenorio, when the Fuel Masters foiled a late Hotshots rally before Evan Nelle knocked down a clutch basket that gave them a 100-96 lead in the final 17.6 seconds to preserve their first win of the conference.
Two nights later, the Fuel Masters were at it again as they made a show of force in crushing the Giant Risers behind the balanced attack of import James Dickey, Ricci Rivero and Ken Tuffin.
But the Dyip and the Fuel Masters can’t celebrate just yet.
In the coming weeks, league heavyweights like TNT Tropang 5G, Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer will be seeing action, giving them a chance to prove if they are really championship contenders, who can shake up the balance of power, or just mere pretenders.
Still, whatever happens, the rise of Terrafirma and Phoenix at this early stage of the conference is a good sign. It boosts their confidence heading into the crucial stage of the tournament while the big guns, who are used to playing in the playoffs, are getting some rest for the tough grind ahead.
More than that, it gives basketball-loving Filipinos a chance to get familiar with other PBA teams and see how they are being carried by fresh faces like Ahanmisi, Chiu, Rivero and Tuffin.
Indeed, it’s a win-win scenario. Their early surge is good for the teams, good for the league, and good for the fans, especially in this time when they needed something to divert their attention from all the problems hounding the country. We’re looking forward to the return of the league back to its glory days despite the absence of young stars who opted to bring their talents abroad.