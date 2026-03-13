Unemployment climbs to 2.96M in January

Nearly three million Filipinos were jobless in January 2026, as employment slowed after the holiday season, according to the latest Labor Force Survey released by the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Data showed the number of unemployed individuals reached 2.96 million, pushing the unemployment rate to 5.8 percent, higher than the 4.3 percent recorded in January 2025 and 5.0 percent in October 2025.
The increase in joblessness came amid a seasonal decline in labor demand following the holidays, when economic activity typically slows.
The country’s labor force totaled 50.89 million Filipinos aged 15 and above, although participation in the labor market dipped to 62.3 percent, down from 63.9 percent a year earlier.
Employment also declined, with the number of employed Filipinos falling to 47.94 million from 48.49 million in January last year, placing the employment rate at 94.2 percent.
The services sector remained the largest employer, accounting for 63.6 percent of total jobs, followed by industry (18.3 percent) and agriculture (18.1 percent).
Meanwhile, underemployment affected 6.35 million workers, equivalent to 13.2 percent of the employed population, indicating many Filipinos were seeking additional work or longer hours.
Regionally, SOCCSKSARGEN (Region XII) recorded the highest employment rate at 96 percent, while the Bicol Region posted the lowest at 91.8 percent.