Six nabbed in Laguna oil pilferage bust

Six individuals were arrested by operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) early Wednesday morning inside a hotel and resort compound in Barangay San Antonio 1, San Pablo City, Laguna, for alleged violations of Presidential Decree 1865, or the “Oil Pilferage Law.”

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said elements of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A – Technical Support Company (RMFB4A-TSC), together with the 402nd Maneuver Company, used alternative recording devices and a drone to catch the suspects in the act of dispensing, short-selling, hoarding, and adulterating petroleum products.

Authorities recovered significant evidence from the scene, including an orange oil tanker containing approximately 500 liters of petroleum; 54 square tanks filled with fuel; five electric pumps; about 20 feet of pressure hose; seven steel drums; a steel funnel; and 21 empty 25-liter containers. The seized petroleum products were estimated to be worth P73,500.