SEC halts Melot’s Catering investment scheme

The order also bars them from using social media for the scheme, moving money in their bank accounts, or selling any assets, to protect investors’ funds.

“The act of Melot’s Catering Services through Mary Rose Reales Ceprino and its agents in selling/offering unregistered securities operates as a fraud to the public which, if unrestrained, will likely cause grave injury or prejudice to the investing public,” the SEC order read.

“Unless restrained, the act of Melot’s Catering Services through Mary Rose Reales Ceprino and its agents in selling/offering unregistered securities constitutes a continuing violation of the provision of the SRC and the FCPA,” it added.