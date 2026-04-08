Police intensify campaign vs violence against women

Police records showed 91 outstanding warrants of arrest for rape at the start of March, resulting in an operational target of nine arrests.

Through intensified operations across the province, the provincial police successfully served 11 warrants, surpassing the initial goal.

Buyacao said the achievement highlights the department’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violence against women and children accountable.

“As we continue to intensify our campaign against crimes involving violence against women, this accomplishment reflects the dedication of our personnel,” Buyacao said.