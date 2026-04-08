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Police intensify campaign vs violence against women

Police intensify campaign vs violence against women
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CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The Northern Samar Police Provincial Office exceeded its operational targets for the arrest of rape suspects during the observance of National Women’s Month in March.

P/Col. Geore Buyacao, the provincial director, said the office set a goal to serve warrants for at least 10 percent of the province’s outstanding rape cases as part of the month-long celebration.

Police intensify campaign vs violence against women
Northern Samar police exceed rape warrant target

Police records showed 91 outstanding warrants of arrest for rape at the start of March, resulting in an operational target of nine arrests.

Through intensified operations across the province, the provincial police successfully served 11 warrants, surpassing the initial goal.

Buyacao said the achievement highlights the department’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violence against women and children accountable.

“As we continue to intensify our campaign against crimes involving violence against women, this accomplishment reflects the dedication of our personnel,” Buyacao said.

National Women’s Month
Northern Samar police
rape suspect arrests

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