PBBM and friends toil, pray for “miracle” turnaround

During Holy Week, Pope Leo XIV warned of a widening “chasm between the rich and the poor,” a stark reminder to the Philippines where the poor have long had little left to give.

The first US-born pope denounced the “unjust configuration of power, the structure of sin that digs chasms between poor and rich, between the privileged and the rejected.” The message could have been directed to the Philippines as well, where many live in abject poverty.

In Manila, Marcos marked the start of Holy Week praying with a call for reflection rooted in sacrifice and service. ”The Passion of Christ reminds us that true greatness is not found in power, but in sacrifice, not in privilege, but in service; and not in comfort, but in the courage to carry the burden of others,” the President said.

The outbreak and escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has provided Marcos an opportunity for a “miracle” turnaround in the service of the Filipino people.

The last two years are considered critical for determining the legacy of the Marcos administration, with a focus on transitioning from planning to tangible, completed projects. While dramatic oversight “magic” is unlikely given the structural economic issues, observers note that an intense focus on agriculture, infrastructure, and curbing inflation could impact satisfaction.

Early this month, Marcos acknowledged the serious impact of the soaring oil prices and waning energy supply on Filipinos stemming from the escalating war in the Middle East.

In response to the situation, President Marcos immediately took the following actions:

Declaration of Emergency: On 24 March, Marcos declared a state of national energy emergency via Executive Order 110, citing imminent danger to the country’s energy supply. This declaration allows the government to act faster in securing oil supplies and implementing measures to stabilize prices.

2. Securing Supply: The President reported that the Philippines has secured a sufficient crude oil supply to last until 30 June, and is actively seeking alternative suppliers to diversify beyond our 98-percent reliance on the Middle East. The government is working to procure an additional one million barrels of oil.

3. Government Interventions: To ease the burden of higher transport and fuel costs, which includes potential fuel subsidies and the acceleration of energy conservation measures, such as reducing power and fuel consumption in government offices.