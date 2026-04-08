Palace, business leaders tackle fuel price surge, supply chain issues

The discussions focused on stabilizing fuel supply, managing inventory, and addressing cost pressures amid global uncertainties.

Recto said the government took what he described as a “dipstick reading” of the country’s fuel situation, with Energy Secretary Sharon Garin reporting that existing reserves could last up to 50 days.

“We are hopeful that oil diplomacy should not only keep our stocks replenished, but build them up,” Recto said, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure supply amid volatility in global oil markets.

He also assured stakeholders of sustained coordination with government agencies, noting that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed officials early on to consult closely with the private sector.

Business leaders, meanwhile, raised concerns over logistics bottlenecks that could further drive up the cost of goods, particularly as fuel prices continue to climb.

Among the proposals put forward was the opening of additional container yards outside Metro Manila to ease port congestion, which Recto said has been referred to the Bureau of Customs for immediate action.

Another recommendation to revisit truck ban hours has been endorsed to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for urgent review, following concerns that delivery restrictions add to transport costs.

Industry representatives noted that diesel accounts for roughly 70 percent of movement expenses, warning that delays in cargo movement ultimately translate to higher consumer prices.

“Delay is cost passed on to the consumers,” one participant said during the meeting.