Business groups push stable rates amid fuel price surge

The country’s largest business groups on Monday urged the government to maintain stable interest rates and ensure fuel supply, warning that rising petroleum prices driven by ongoing Middle East tensions are pushing up operating and logistics costs.

In a joint statement, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Federation of Filipino Industries, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go for convening discussions on the crisis and exploring measures to protect consumers and the economy.