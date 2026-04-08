PAL resumes Riyadh flights, CEB halts Dubai service

“As Riyadh operations resume, PAL will temporarily operate via an alternate flight route to ensure the highest safety standards are maintained during this period,” it added.

Brief Bangkok stop

To maintain safety, select Manila-Riyadh flights will include a brief technical stop in Bangkok for refueling.

“No deplaning is required; passengers will remain on board while the aircraft refuels before continuing to Riyadh,” the airline added.

PAL assured travelers that it is “closely monitoring the situation and will restore normal routing and full capacity as conditions allow. Updates will be communicated to affected passengers accordingly.”

Dubai flights canceled

Meanwhile, budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) has canceled flights to and from Dubai until 30 April, citing the ongoing security situation in the Middle East.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” CEB said, it has implemented the cancellations and continues to assess operations in the region. Further schedule adjustments may occur.