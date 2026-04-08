Over 4k violators apprehended in Southern Metro Manila

Among the 4,972 violators apprehended, the most common infractions involved public drinking and smoking, with 1,745 individuals cited for such offenses.

A significant number of violations also stemmed from public urination, littering, and improper waste disposal, which accounted for 1,020 violators.

In addition, 806 minors were found to be in violation of curfew regulations, while 783 individuals were apprehended for roaming the streets without shirts.

The operation also recorded 271 cases of people using karaoke beyond the permitted hours, 239 violations related to illegal structures and road obstructions, 58 instances of vandalism, and 26 traffic-related offenses.

Of the 4,972 violators, 4,886 were given warnings and released, while 86 individuals were issued fines. No formal charges were filed.

The operation mobilized 439 police personnel and 255 force multipliers after the Department of Interior and Local Government enforced public safety rules in its Safer Metro Manila initiative, which targets drinking in public, curfews for minors, and other ordinances.