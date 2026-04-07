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NCRPO collects P18-M fines from violators

NCRPO collects P18-M fines from violators
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Metro Manila police arrested 77,315 people for various ordinance violations during a weeklong intensified enforcement drive from 30 March to 5 April, authorities announced.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) targeted infractions ranging from public disturbances to health protocols, resulting in total penalties of more than P18.43 million.

NCRPO collects P18-M fines from violators
NCRPO arrests 77K violators in Metro Manila crackdown

According to data released by the NCRPO, the arrests included 23,579 individuals for drinking or smoking in public, 8,446 for using karaoke machines beyond allowed hours and 7,464 for roaming shirtless. Other citations were issued for vandalism, curfew violations and improper mask-wearing.

Metro Manila police arrests
ordinance violations Philippines
NCRPO enforcement drive

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