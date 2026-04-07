NCRPO collects P18-M fines from violators

Metro Manila police arrested 77,315 people for various ordinance violations during a weeklong intensified enforcement drive from 30 March to 5 April, authorities announced.
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) targeted infractions ranging from public disturbances to health protocols, resulting in total penalties of more than P18.43 million.
According to data released by the NCRPO, the arrests included 23,579 individuals for drinking or smoking in public, 8,446 for using karaoke machines beyond allowed hours and 7,464 for roaming shirtless. Other citations were issued for vandalism, curfew violations and improper mask-wearing.