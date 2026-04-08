Nickel family polished

Hubby, the chairman, president, and undisputed king of the nickel patch, is now having an extra 165,242,000 shares formally moved to his name. They used to sit under the missus’ column.

Nothing changes in who actually controls the votes or the economics; it’s simply the couple finally putting everything under one roof, exactly the way they always intended after the big swap.

This translates to zero dilution, drama, and change in the family’s iron grip. Just tidy housekeeping that closes a tiny loose thread from the 2021 deal and gets the company squeaky clean for what comes next.

Because what comes next is the part that has traders perking up: a follow-on offering (size and price still under wraps) to haul in fresh capital for expansion and balance-sheet flexing.

The current price? Still lounging around 26-28 centavos. But suddenly the stock feels like it’s wearing a “coming soon” sign.

So here’s the tea: the mining baron and his better half aren’t just moving shares for no reason.

They’re polishing the entire company like it’s about to go on a hot date with the capital markets.

Keep your eyes on the tape, folks. Something nickel-sized might be about to get a whole lot bigger.