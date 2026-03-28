Shipshape stock play

But those who move in shipping circles know the real score, which is the same quiet playbook now running across several of the country’s smaller shipping lines — leaning hard on related-party equity from the controlling shareholder to stay afloat amid post-pandemic recovery pains, the relentless rises in fuel, dry-docking, and port fees, and the constant pressure to modernize an aging fleet before regulators ground anything.

The true plot twist is the continued, deep-pocketed backing from one of the old-guard maritime families that still runs a sprawling shipping and logistics empire.

Through its own subsidiary, the group is once again injecting fresh millions in cold cash, buying up the new shares at par and essentially writing another check to keep the lights on and the ships sailing.

No drama, no public market scramble — just steady, behind-the-scenes family money making sure its listed shipping arm doesn’t miss a single voyage.

It is a classic move in the local maritime game these days. And apparently, still very much in play.