M.E. conflict dampens workers’ deployment

“There are reports that some deployments are not pushing through, and in fact, deployment has significantly declined because many of our OFWs are already deciding not to continue,” Cacdac said in a television interview.

“That’s why we are only issuing an advisory to stay where you are. After all, no one is ‘stranded’ in their own country,” he added.

Earlier reports claimed that 40,000 OFWs were stranded due to a deployment ban, but Cacdac explained that this figure does not fully reflect the actual situation, according to information from recruitment agencies.