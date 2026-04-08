Marcos shrugs off health rumors, blames socmed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday brushed off renewed speculation about his health, saying that he is “okay” and cautioned the public against believing unverified claims circulating online.
“Don’t take social media too seriously; it’s mostly for entertainment,” he said in a video message, adding that he had returned to his regular exercise routine over the past three months and is maintaining a normal diet.
The President is in good health and is fully performing his duties, Malacañang reiterated, dismissing online claims of a serious illness — including posts alleging that he has “stage 4 cancer” — as baseless.
The Palace stressed that Marcos has recovered from diverticulitis and is not facing any major health issues.
Still, the persistence of the rumors — amplified across Facebook, X and TikTok — highlights how quickly unverified health claims can spread, especially during gaps in the President’s public appearances.