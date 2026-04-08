Manon Bannerman addresses KATSEYE dynamics during hiatus: 'Not everyone’s always going to be on the same page'

Switzerland-born KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman opened up about the group's inner workings in a Nylon story cover published Tuesday, 7 April, amid her ongoing break from the lineup.

Bannerman highlighted the challenges of group life with current members Yoonchae Jeung, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, and Megan Skiendiel. “Being in a group, it’s just about good communication and setting good boundaries and building a friendship, but also work relationship, and always remembering that it’s a shared goal that we have,” she told the magazine. NYLON noted that the remaining members declined further questions about Bannerman's hiatus after news of it emerged post-interview.

“There’s six of us, so obviously not everyone’s always going to be on the same page about everything,” Bannerman continued. She cited photo shoots as a common flashpoint, where two members might want the same outfit. “But I think we all are at, or have been learning and are finally coming to, a point where for the group’s sake, you give and you take. You pick your battles,” she added.