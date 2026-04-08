Manon Bannerman addresses KATSEYE dynamics during hiatus: 'Not everyone’s always going to be on the same page'

Switzerland-born KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman opened up about the group's inner workings in a Nylon story cover published Tuesday, 7 April, amid her ongoing break from the lineup.
Bannerman highlighted the challenges of group life with current members Yoonchae Jeung, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, and Megan Skiendiel. “Being in a group, it’s just about good communication and setting good boundaries and building a friendship, but also work relationship, and always remembering that it’s a shared goal that we have,” she told the magazine. NYLON noted that the remaining members declined further questions about Bannerman's hiatus after news of it emerged post-interview.
“There’s six of us, so obviously not everyone’s always going to be on the same page about everything,” Bannerman continued. She cited photo shoots as a common flashpoint, where two members might want the same outfit. “But I think we all are at, or have been learning and are finally coming to, a point where for the group’s sake, you give and you take. You pick your battles,” she added.
Formed in 2023 through the reality series The Debut: Dream Academy—which narrowed 20 contestants to the final six—KATSEYE has released two EPs: 2024's SIS (Soft Is Strong) and 2025's Beautiful Chaos. The latter delivered their first Billboard Hot 100 entries: “Gnarly” (No. 82) and “Gabriela” (No. 26).
Bannerman's hiatus was announced on February 20 via KATSEYE's official X account, citing a focus on health and well-being. Earlier this month, she shared a message on fan platform Weverse, expressing thanks: “Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.”
Fans spotted her IG bio dropping all KATSEYE mentions around then. The group headlines Coachella this weekend (April 10) and next (April 17) in Indio, California—though Bannerman's involvement is still unknown.