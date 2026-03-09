Black girls in pop: Katseye’s Manon Bannerman faces pressure

The recent announcement that Katseye’s member Manon Bannerman will be taking a “temporary hiatus” to focus on her health and wellbeing has ignited intense debate not just among fans but across the entertainment industry.

According to official statements, the break is for her wellbeing, and she herself has reassured supporters that she is “healthy… and taking care of myself.” Yet that hasn’t stopped speculation, particularly because Manon’s social‑media activity — including liking posts about racism and alleged mistreatment of Black members in girl groups — has raised questions that go beyond a simple health break.

As many commentators have pointed out, it’s difficult to separate this controversy from a broader pattern in pop music where Black women in girl groups often face disproportionate scrutiny, sidelining, or emotional labor that their peers do not. Even before the hiatus, some fans felt Manon received unfair commentary on her professionalism and workload, mirroring similar narratives that have plagued other Black artists. The conversation has grown so intense that fans and even some fellow artists have rallied in support, seeing Manon’s experience as emblematic of systemic issues.