LTFRB urges transport groups to submit driver lists for fuel aid

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has urged transport leaders to coordinate with the agency to ensure that all drivers receive government assistance in a timely manner.

LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza made the call during a conference of the United Transport Consolidated Entities Nationwide, where stakeholders discussed measures to address the ongoing oil crisis.

Mendoza asked transport groups to submit a consolidated list of drivers who have yet to receive fuel subsidies from the Department of Transportation.