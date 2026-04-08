LTFRB urges transport groups to submit driver lists for fuel aid

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has urged transport leaders to coordinate with the agency to ensure that all drivers receive government assistance in a timely manner.
LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza made the call during a conference of the United Transport Consolidated Entities Nationwide, where stakeholders discussed measures to address the ongoing oil crisis.
Mendoza asked transport groups to submit a consolidated list of drivers who have yet to receive fuel subsidies from the Department of Transportation.
“Kailangan namin po ang inyong tulong. Kung ano yung pagkukulang, sana tulungan niyo kaming punan yung pagkukulang namin,” he said.
(We need your help. Whatever our shortcomings may be, we hope you can help us fill the gaps.)
The LTFRB chief said the agency remains focused on ensuring that all transport sector members receive assistance, with taxi drivers expected to get their share in the coming days.
“Kung ano man ang pondong dadaan sa LTFRB, magtulungan ho tayo na ibaba ito sa lalong madaling panahon,” he added.
(Whatever funding goes through the LTFRB, let us work together to distribute it as quickly as possible.)
Mendoza said the rollout of subsidies can be completed at the soonest possible time with the cooperation of transport groups.