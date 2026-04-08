Legarda pushes culinary heritage law

“Filipino Food Month reminds us that food is more than nourishment,” Legarda said. “It is culture, memory and strength. Protecting our farmers and fisherfolk ensures that families can continue to gather around the table with dignity and hope.”

This year’s celebration, themed “Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN,” coincides with the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit. Legarda noted the theme highlights how shared flavors can strengthen regional cooperation.

The senator also lauded the historic release of the first Michelin Guide for Manila, Environs, and Cebu for 2026. The guide recognized 108 establishments, including one two-star restaurant in Makati and eight one-star restaurants across the metro area and Cavite. Another 25 establishments received the Bib Gourmand distinction.

“The world is finally tasting what we have long known — that Filipino food tells our story, from mountain to coast,” she said.

Legarda has filed Senate Bill No. 822, the Philippine Culinary Heritage Act, which would institutionalize the promotion of traditional cuisine. The bill proposes a Committee on Philippine Gastronomy and Culinary Heritage to conduct culinary mapping and support local producers.

The senator also linked the preservation of food culture to economic legislation, citing her authorship of the proposed Bayanihan 3: Power to the People Act. That measure seeks to provide direct food assistance to low-income families during economic disruptions.

“In difficult times, these meals remind us of who we are — resilient, resourceful and united,” Legarda said, noting her own habit of harvesting ingredients from her backyard. “The Filipino table remains a place of nourishment, culture and strength.”