Korean fugitive linked to investment scam intercepted at NAIA

Investigations showed that Kim had been in the Philippines since January and was allegedly involved in a stock investment scam syndicate operating in Cambodia from August 2024 to January 2025.

Authorities said Kim acted as a “chatter,” posing as a stock investment manager and communicating with victims online to convince them to invest in fraudulent schemes.

The syndicate reportedly defrauded at least 57 victims, mostly in South Korea, with total losses reaching more than KRW 3.5 billion.

Kim is currently detained at the BI’s holding facility and will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings, the agency said.