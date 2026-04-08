Korean fugitive linked to investment scam intercepted at NAIA

Authorities intercepted a South Korean fugitive wanted for fraud at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as Kim Kwangsin, 43, was stopped by primary inspection officers on March 28 while attempting to depart for Taipei via an AirAsia flight.
Immigration authorities said Kim was immediately flagged and held after an alert from Interpol appeared in the BI’s monitoring system.
BI Interpol Chief Peter de Guzman confirmed that Kim is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued in May 2026 for charges of fraud and participation in a criminal organization.
Investigations showed that Kim had been in the Philippines since January and was allegedly involved in a stock investment scam syndicate operating in Cambodia from August 2024 to January 2025.
Authorities said Kim acted as a “chatter,” posing as a stock investment manager and communicating with victims online to convince them to invest in fraudulent schemes.
The syndicate reportedly defrauded at least 57 victims, mostly in South Korea, with total losses reaching more than KRW 3.5 billion.
Kim is currently detained at the BI’s holding facility and will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings, the agency said.