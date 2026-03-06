BI arrests Korean national

Authorities arrested a Korean national and uncovered another suspected scamming hub during an enforcement operation in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The 33-year-old Korean national, identified as Yu Jaemin, was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration's Intelligence Division–Special Response Team in a raid on 25 February.

The operation stemmed from validated intelligence information indicating that the subject was involved in the operation of a suspected scam hub targeting fellow Korean nationals and possibly other foreign victims.

Operatives conducted surveillance within the target area and observed the subject leaving his residence and proceeding toward an office located along Poinsettia Street in Angeles City.

Upon entry into the premises, BI operatives encountered eleven other Korean nationals stationed at individual work areas and actively manning operational equipment. The setup, including designated workstations and ongoing digital activities, was consistent with reported scamming operations.

The individuals were found engaged in work-related activities at the time of enforcement, prompting immediate verification of their identities and immigration status.

Further investigation showed that three of the foreign nationals are fugitives from justice with existing derogatory records, while several others were found to be overstaying, in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended.

During the course of enforcement, another Korean national arrived at the premises and claimed to be the lessor or manager of the property. He reportedly interfered with the operation and falsely claimed that he was sent by Korean authorities. Verification conducted by the BI with the Korean government, however, confirmed that no such representation was made by them.

The arrested foreign nationals were later transported to Manila for booking and documentation, and are now held at the BI warden’s facility while they face their deportation cases.