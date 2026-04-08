GCash: Wrong-send reversals require due process

The company also pointed to the legal remedy under solutio indebiti, which requires unintended recipients to return funds. GCash said it can assist by providing transaction history and helping contact the recipient if the user pursues a formal complaint.

GCash added that while “transactions are non-reversible for confirmed authorized transactions,” they “are not disregarded,” as each case is reviewed when reported promptly. Its goal, it said, is to uphold digital financial rights within a secure and rules-based system.

Users are advised to immediately contact the recipient, file a report through the GCash Help Center if needed, and escalate to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group or CICC if the recipient refuses to return the money.