From ‘Uuwi ka ba?’ to ‘Kaya ba? ,’ every peso counts

Think of it as an average Filipino working a whole day only to come home mentally drained and computing what’s left and what’s next, thinking about the jeepney fare, food, utilities and everything that’s basically going up while the daily wage remains stagnant. I guess the expenses are moving faster than the capacity to spend.

So when fuel prices rise, this means eating out less, postponing activities and trips, and for some canceling that trip home. This was reflected in the numbers last Holy Week.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) recorded 2.23 million passengers from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday which was a seven percent drop from last year’s 2.41 million passengers during the same period. On paper, it’s a slight decrease but behind that figure were families who chose to stay put, workers who decided to save their money, and individuals who had to weigh tradition against practicality.

Not because they didn’t want to go home, but because going home had become expensive.

The primary driver for the decrease in passenger numbers was the high price of fuel which created a domino effect on fares and logistics costs.

Port operations under PPA general manager Jay Santiago, however, remained smooth and peaceful with no untoward incidents reported and the passenger flow more orderly due to early preparations and the steps taken toward modernization.

The rollout of the Online Reservation Assistance System (ORAS) offered passengers a more convenient way to secure tickets ahead of time. While some were still adjusting to the system, it signaled a shift toward a more efficient travel experience.

Major Port Management Offices such as Panay/Guimaras, Batangas, Negros Oriental/Siquijor, Mindoro and Davao continued their steady operations, showing that preparation and coordination were in place.

Yes, operations were smooth and travel was safe but, of course, let’s take into consideration the rising costs.

Efficiency should not come about because fewer people were able to travel. The story of Holy Week 2026 is not just about passenger volumes but is a reflection of a broader economic truth — that high fuel prices ripple through everyday life, turning even the most meaningful journeys into a financial decision.

And while agencies like the PPA continue to improve their systems and services, there remains a larger challenge that goes beyond port operations.

For most Filipinos, the real journey is not from port to port — it is from paycheck to paycheck.

We’re all in the same boat folks! Keep swimming… even when the tide is high.