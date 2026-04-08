Fighting Maroons keep Final Four chances alive

UP hosted a block party with 16 kill blocks behind Jelai Gajero’s seven bounce offs as the squad rebounded from a previous loss to improve to a 5-6 win-loss record.

The victory lifted the Fighting Maroons’ spirits, knowing that they have no room for error if they want to end a decade-long Final Four drought.

“We (need to win) everything,” UP head coach Fabio Menta said about the team’s approach in its last three assignments.

The Fighting Maroons will have a pivotal opportunity to climb the standings on Sunday when they face fellow Final Four hopeful Far Eastern University (FEU) at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion.

UP will take on Adamson University on 15 April before wrapping the elims against UST on 19 April.

“We got no chances to slow down and that was important today in a couple of time outs. I told the girls we’re not only thinking about today, we’re thinking about going fast for the next games,” the Italian mentor added.

“We can’t afford losing a set. We need to prove that we are worth and that we can put on the court the same things that we put every day in training. So, the mindset is just give it all and win.”

Nina Ytang’s leadership, especially in the closing stretch of the third set, pulled UP through to deny the Blue Eagles the chance to extend the match.

Trailing, 21-23, Ytang steadied the ship as UP picked itself up with a 4-0 winning run, where the decorated middle blocker scored two aces, including the match-clinching service winner.

Ytang finished with 18 points on 13 attacks, three kill blocks and a pair of aces for the Fighting Maroons. Gajero had 13 markers with six coming from kills as she accounted for almost half of UP’s 16 kill blocks in the one-sided affair. The first-year winger also added 14 digs in a well-rounded contribution.

Irah Jaboneta got 12 points while Kianne Olango and Bienne Bansil added eight markers each for the Fighting Maroons, who completed a head-to-head season sweep of their Katipunan neighbor.

The Blue Eagles suffered a fourth straight defeat for a 1-10 slate.

Rookie Dona de Leon and Zey Pacia finished with seven points each while Ana Hermosura and Alex Montoro got five markers each for Ateneo.

In the men’s play, FEU secured at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after beating De La Salle University, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, for a 10-1 record in solo top spot.