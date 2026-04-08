Duterte camp says SC appeal seeks clarity, not delay in impeachment

“To be clear, this is not about avoiding the process…This is about ensuring that the process itself complies with the Constitution,” it said.

Duterte's camp argued that the petition should not be interpreted as an attempt to stall or derail the proceedings in the House of Representatives.

They acknowledged that the House has the authority to initiate impeachment complaints but emphasized that such power has constitutional limits.

“The House has the power to initiate impeachment, but that power is not without limits,” the statement added.

The petition before the Supreme Court seeks to stop the House Committee on Justice from continuing hearings on impeachment complaints against Duterte, arguing that the proceedings may violate constitutional safeguards and due process.